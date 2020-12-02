You’ve failed Nigerians – Northern elders tell Buhari to resign

The Northern Elders Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office immediately.

NEF Spokesman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made this call on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme monitored by Okay.ng on Wednesday night.

According to Baba-Ahmed, Buhari has failed in the two critical areas of security and economy.

The spokesman noted that Buhari had in 2013 called for the resignation of his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, over insecurity in the country and so, it is not out of place to demand that he resigns over the same security challenge.

He said: “We will continue to ask that he (Buhari) resigns. He is a democratically elected president. We wish he is doing better but he is not. Ordinarily, under a democratic system, a leader is supposed to deliver, he is supposed to do two things – he is supposed to secure citizens and he is supposed to facilitate their economic welfare. He (Buhari) hasn’t done the first and he is not doing the second. So, explain to me on what basis President Buhari should continue to be our president?

“However, it is his right to continue to be the president even if Nigerians are unhappy and unsatisfied with what he is doing, that is his right but we will not keep quiet; we will continue to speak up that he has failed Nigerians, he is failing Nigerians and under a democratic setting, we have to raise our voices and say, ‘Mr President, you are just not good enough for this country’. That is just the simple truth.

“We have respected the President, we understand the difficulty he is facing and we understand how difficult it is to tell him to resign but we also have the democratic right to tell him, ‘Sorry sir, you cannot run this country, you have been given five, six years to do so and the situation is just getting worse and we believe that you have nothing new to offer and the only way is for you to resign’. We believe we are speaking for millions of Nigerians.”