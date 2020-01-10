Why Shehu Sani is still in our custody — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the embattled former senator, Shehu Sani, has a case to answer for the alleged involvement in extortion.

Tony Orilade, spokesman of the EFCC, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, said Sani was being detained for allegedly obtaining $25,000 from an auto dealer, Alhaji Sani Dauda, in order to shield him from criminal investigations by the anti-graft agency.

According to Orilade, the former lawmaker is currently facing a criminal investigation, and is being detained “in a very conducive environment based on a valid court order.”

The statement reads in part, “Invariably, claims in some quarters of the breach of his fundamental human rights are merely in the imagination of the purveyors of such claims.

“Let it be stated clearly that Senator Shehu Sani has questions to answer as regards his alleged involvement in name-dropping, and particularly that he obtained $25,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, the ASD Motors boss, in order to help shield him from investigations being carried out by the EFCC.

“For certain people to brazenly come out to defend a suspect who is being probed for a serious offence as the one committed by Sani shows that they are not really conversant with his offence.

“It is unfortunate that certain people are ready to do anything to support evil for pecuniary gains.”

It can be recalled that Shehu Sani had earlier said he was being framed up with the allegation of extortion.