We’ve flattened the curve of COVID-19 in Kano – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says Kano State has flattened the curve of COVID-19 spread in the state.

Ganduje made this disclosure while speaking to journalists following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

According to the governor, he met with the President to appreciate the N5billion intervention fund approved by the Federal Government to fight coronavirus in Kano State.

In his words: “On COVID-19, I came to thank the president for assisting Kano State with N5 billion to fight the pandemic. That has assisted the state. We have opened five testing centres which are functional, the curve is now flattened.

“We carried out testing maximally but at the same time the positivity ratio is very low. So, it (COVID-19) is dying down almost on a daily basis. So, I came to thank the president for that assistance.”