We pray for your family, Adeboye says in condolence letter to late TB Joshua’s wife

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has condoled with Prophet TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, over the death of her husband, who was the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Adeboye’s condolence was contained in a letter (dated July 6, 2021) he personally signed.

The letter reads: “Calvary greetings in Jesus name. We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Pastor T.B. Joshua.

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of the Lord Jesus on the resurrection morning.

“We, therefore, pray for you, your children and the entire church that, the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus mighty name,

“Be assured of our continuous prayers. Yours in Him. Pastor E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer.”

TB Joshua died on June 5 at the age of 57 and was buried at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) 34 days later.