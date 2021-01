Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets has qualified for the final of the WAFU B U-17 tournament after beating Burkina Faso on Friday.

Michael Emmanuel Papo netted the winning goal for Nigeria in the 77th minute of the game played at the Stade De Kegue, Lome.

Following this win, the Nigerian U-17 team have now qualified for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco later this year.

Nigeria will face the winner of the second semi-final match between Niger and Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday.