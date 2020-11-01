WAEC announces new date to release 2020 SSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the results for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the examination body on Sunday.

“This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by @waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am,” WAEC tweeted.

Okay.ng recalls that the release of the results was postponed due to the curfew imposed in some states amid the unrests following the #EndSARS protests.