Victor Osimhen Deletes Napoli Posts on Instagram Amidst Controversial TikTok Video

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has taken a significant step in response to a controversial incident involving his club, SSC Napoli.

The footballer deleted Napoli-related posts from his Instagram page after the club posted, and later removed, a TikTok video that many perceived as “mocking” Osimhen for a missed penalty.

The incident, which has garnered significant attention in both football and social media circles, has prompted Osimhen to consider legal action against Napoli.

Roberto Calenda, the player’s agent, issued a statement expressing their dismay at the video’s content and its potential consequences.

In the statement released on Tuesday, Calenda condemned Napoli’s actions as unacceptable and detrimental to Osimhen.

He stated, “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. This is a serious matter that has caused significant harm to the player, adding to the treatment he has endured recently, including media trials and fake news.”

Calenda concluded the statement by emphasizing, “We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

The TikTok video, which initially appeared on Napoli’s official account, featured content perceived by many as disrespectful towards Osimhen.

The club’s decision to post and subsequently remove the video has sparked controversy and could potentially have legal repercussions.