Usman Gur Mohammed removed as TCN MD

Usman Gur Mohammed has been sacked as the managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The minister of power, Mohammed Sale, made this announcement in a statement issued by his spokesman, Aaron Artimas, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has been appointed to replace Mohammed in an acting capacity.

The statement read: “As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power Sector in the country, the Honorable Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria,” Aaron Artimas, spokesman of the minister.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in acting capacity.

“The Honorable Minister has also confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the Company for some time.”

They are Victor Adewumi, executive director, transmission services provider; M. J. Lawal, executive director, independent systems operator; Ahmed lsa-Dutse, executive director, finance and accounts; and Justin Dodo, executive director, human resources and corporate services.

The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari approved of all the changes and appointments.