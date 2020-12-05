News

US scraps visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian applicants

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 5, 2020
The United States has removed the all reciprocity fee imposed on visa applications for Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, the development took effect from December 3, 2020.

The statement read: “The ministry of foreign affairs wishes to inform that the United States government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States.

“The positive development is in line with the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian government”

