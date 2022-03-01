Ukraine makes official appeal to join EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed an official appeal for the European Union (EU), asking for the accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure, says the presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr Nykyforov said the document was historical for Ukraine.

Earlier, Mr Zelensky urged the EU to grant Ukraine membership due to Russia’s assault against Ukraine. The Ukrainian parliament approved in the first reading a bill on including Ukraine’s goal to join NATO and the EU in the constitution in 2019.

In 2014, when pro-West authorities came into power in Ukraine, Kyiv abandoned its multilateral policy and set a course toward European integration.

Furthermore, the parliament revoked Ukraine’s non-aligned status, paving the way for its membership in military blocs.

Since then, Ukraine has strengthened cooperation with the EU and increased interactions with NATO, but neither organisation promised Kyiv immediate membership prospects.