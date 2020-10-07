NewsPolitics

Two House of Reps members defect from PDP to APC

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 7, 2020
Less than a minute
House of Representatives
House of Representatives

Two members of the House of Representatives, Ephraim Nwuzi from Rivers State and David Abel from Taraba State Wednesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers announced their defection on the floor of the House as the lower chamber resumed plenary Wednesday in separate letters addressed to the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the letters read by Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers said their decision to join the ruling party was informed by the charismatic and purposeful leadership of the Speaker.

