Two dead as gas explosion destroys shops in Lagos

Two persons have been confirmed dead after a gas explosion rocked a shop on Afariogun Street, adjacent the Faith City Hospital, in the Ajao area of Lagos State.

Okay.ng gathered that the explosion which occurred at about 6pm on Tuesday killed a mother and her child were allegedly attempting to refill a welding cylinder.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this incident in a statement on Tuesday evening.

According to the LASEMA DG, the fire had been extinguished, adding that two bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident.

“The agency received distress calls and upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was an explosion at Afariogun Street, Ajao Estate,” he said.

“Investigations revealed that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business. A total of nine shops were affected by the inferno.

“The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of LRU fire and Lagos State Fire Service. Two bodies were retrieved within the debris, recovery and retrieval ongoing.”