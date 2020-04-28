Trump calls Buhari, says US will support coronavirus fight in Nigeria

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Tuesday received a telephone from President Donald Trump of the United States over the coronavirus crisis.

According to Lai Mohammed, minister of information, who disclosed this at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, the US president promised to send across ventilators to Nigeria.

The minister said Buhari briefed the US president about the steps Nigeria is taking to curb the spread of the disease.

Mohammed said: “President Muhammadu Buhari today had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, at the request of the American President.

“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“On his part, President Trump assured that the United States stand in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic. President Trump also extends his best regards to the people of Nigeria.”

Nigeria currently has 1,337 coronavirus cases after 11,426 tests while the US has 1,013,508 cases after 5,718,891 tests.