Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi reaches men’s shot put final

Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has qualified for the men’s shot put final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Okay.ng understands that the Enekwechi had a mark of 21.16m to place 4th and pick up one of the non-automatic qualifying spot for the final.

He will be contesting against Mesud Pezer of Bosnia and Hercegovina, Zane Weir of Italy, Kyle Blingnaut of South Africa, Jacko Gill and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand, Darlan Romani of Brazil, Mostafa Hassan of Egypt, Armin Sinancevic of Serbia and Peyton Otterdahl of the United States in the final billed for Thursday, 5th August.