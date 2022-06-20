Tinubu opens up on gang-up against him before APC presidential primary

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has revealed that there was a gang-up against him to become the party’s flag bearer.

He made this disclosure at the palace of Oba of Lagos after his return to the state on Sunday.

“No Lagos indigene has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progress,“ Tinubu said.

“The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.

“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.”