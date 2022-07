Tinubu mourns closest allay, Kemi Nelson

APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has mourned the death of his close associate, Kemi Nelson.

Okay.ng had reported that Nelson passed away at the age of 66 after a brief illness on Sunday.

Reacting to the death of the former south-west women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu in a personally signed statement expressed his sadness and shock over the sudden passing of the former south-west women leader of the APC.

The statement reads below:

“Goodnight Yeye

“I was shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of activist, prominent politician, and one of my closest associates, Yeye Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson.

“A nationalist and grassroots mobilizer, Mrs. Nelson ranked highly within our progressive front. She was relentless, she was dedicated, and she worked assiduously for the creation of the Nigeria of our dreams. She could well have achieved and sustained personal success as a private citizen concerning herself solely with the welfare of her family. Instead, she passionately committed herself to politics as a vehicle for her to contribute to the common good.

“Throughout the course of her life, Mrs. Nelson did much for the development of Lagos, the cause of progressivism, and the progress of Nigeria. As Commissioner, she began the Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Centres in various Local Government Areas across Lagos which, to this day, continue to empower disadvantaged women, men and youths in the State.

“We shall never forget Yeye Nelson. For her past sacrifice for Lagos and indeed Nigeria; she will be remembered. For her commitment to the womenfolk and the downtrodden, she will be celebrated.

“I will always remember Yeye for her loyalty, sense of duty, abiding compassion for humanity, and for always being there for us and our progressive cause.

“I commiserate with her family, particularly her doting husband and children. I mourn with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and our APC family. I commiserate with her numerous associates across the country including First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

“We have all lost an illustrious woman. May we all have the strength to live with this passing. I pray that God Almighty grant her eternal rest. Good night Yeye Kemi Nelson. Good night Yeye of the Universe.“

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu