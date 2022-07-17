Who Is Senator Ademola Adeleke?

Things to know about Osun Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was in early hours of Sunday declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the just concluded governorship election.
- Ademola Nurudeen Jackson is from the Adeleke family of Ede in Osun State
- He was a senator that represented the Osun-west senatorial district between 2017 and 2019.
- Adeleke is a father of five including B-Red and uncle to popular musician, Davido.
- Adeleke commenced his primary education at Methodist Primary School, Surulere Lagos State then relocated to Old Oyo State and attended Nawarudeen Primary School, Ikire.
- He progressed to The Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, Ede also in the then Old Oyo State and later moved to Ede Muslim Grammar School Ede, where he finished his secondary school education before relocating to the United States.
- He started higher studies at Jacksonville State University, Alabama in the United States where he majored in criminal justice and with minor in political science.
- After much controversies surrounding his educational qualification, he went back to school and got enrolled at Atlanta Metropolitan State College in the United States where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice in 2021.
- Adeleke started his political career in 2001 alongside his late brother Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died on April 2017.
- He was a member of the All Progressives Congress until he decamped to the People’s Democratic Party in April 2017.
- He contested at the Osun west 2017 by-election after the death of his brother, emerging as the winner under the People’s Democratic Party.
- Adeleke ran for Osun state governorship election under the PDP against top contenders Gboyega Oyetola of APC and Iyiola Omisore of SDP on 22 September 2018.