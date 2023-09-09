Education

Kaduna Govt Adjusts School Resumption Date to September 24

The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has announced an adjustment to the resumption date for both public and private Basic and Post Basic schools in the state.

The ministry’s decision conveyed in a circular signed by Dr. Halliru Musa Soba, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner of Education, aims to ensure a smooth start to the new academic session for the 2023/2024 academic year.

All stakeholders, including school administrators, proprietors, parents, guardians, and the general public, are advised to take note of this change in the academic calendar.

The new resumption date for the first term of the 2023/2024 academic session is now set for Sunday, September 24, 2023.

In light of this adjustment, the Kaduna State Ministry of Education will release an updated academic calendar that reflects this change.

