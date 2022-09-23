NewsPolitics

Tinubu commiserate with Atiku over death of aide

Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed his condolence to his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, over the death of his close aide, Abdullahi Nyako.

Nyako, who was the Waziri of Kojoli, Yelli District of Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State, died on Thursday morning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Thursday, said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Nyako.

He prayed that the almighty Allah grants repose to the soul of the late Nyako.

He also beseeched God to comfort the PDP candidate, the family, friends, and associates of the late Nyako.

