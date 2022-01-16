Tinubu calls on Buhari to use necessary means to crush bandits

Former Lagos governor and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian military to adopt necessary measures in eliminating bandits.

“I urge the Federal Government, under the able leadership of President Muhammad Buhari as the Commander Chief of the Armed Forces, to use all necessary means to eliminate these people,” Mr Tinubu said on Sunday in Katsina.

Mr Tinubu was on a condolence shuttle to Governor Aminu Masari over the death of Commissioner for Science and Technology, Rabe Nasir, who was assassinated eight weeks ago.

The APC chieftain, who is aspiring to become Nigeria’s president in 2023, has revved up visitations to politicians in the name of sympathy. He has of recent been to Zamfara and Oyo States to condolences.

Mr Tinubu, in Katsina, said Nigeria will win the ongoing war against banditry, and other security challenges facing the country.

According to him, the country is larger and greater than “those criminals,” therefore, the Federal Government should adopt all the necessary measures to eliminate them.

“It is also a very trying period for Katsina State, as it is going through a lot of security challenges. Please, whatever happens to one of us, happens to all of us.

“Let us be vigilant to help our country, let us preach peace and a change of mind to those who are determined to bring terrorism, kidnapping and evil doings to our midst.

“We share and we will continue to pray with the Katsina Government and also the people of the state to conquer the evil of kidnapping and the killing of innocent people,“ Tinubu.

In his response, Gov. Masari noted that the current security challenges in the state started with cattle rustling, which he described as “community banditry“.

He said the bandits lived within the community and were not invading from the forest.