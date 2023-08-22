Tobi Amusan Advances to Semi-Finals in Women’s 100 Meters Hurdles at 2023 World Athletics Championship

Nigerian track and field sensation Tobi Amusan has made a triumphant return to the track, qualifying for the semi-final of the women’s 100 meters hurdles at the 2023 World Athletics Championship.

Amusan’s exceptional performance in the first round of qualification, held at the Nemzeti Atlétikai Központ in Budapest, Hungary, has earned her a well-deserved spot in the next stage of the competition.

Amusan showcased her prowess by clocking an impressive time of 12.48 seconds, securing the top position in heat five of the first round.

Her fierce sprint was enough to secure a first-place finish, with Jamaican champion Megan Tapper following closely at 12.51 seconds and Michelle Jenneke of Australia coming in third.

The Nigerian athlete’s remarkable performance positioned her as the third-fastest overall from the qualification phase.

Tobi Amusan’s impressive time was only bested by Kendra Harrison of the United States, who clocked 12.24 seconds, and Bahamas’ Devynne Chalton, finishing with a time of 12.44 seconds.

As anticipation builds, Tobi Amusan is now set to compete in the second semi-final heat scheduled for 8 pm on Wednesday. Her return to competitive action comes with added significance, as she faced challenges ahead of the championship.

Tobi Amusan was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU) on allegations of “missing three tests in 12 months,” which led to her exclusion from Nigeria’s Athletics Federation team for the championship.

However, just days before the championship’s commencement, Amusan was exonerated from the charges, and the suspension was lifted.