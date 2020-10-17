News

Thugs attack Oyetola’s convoy at #EndSARS protest ground

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter October 17, 2020
Less than a minute

The convoy of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, was on Saturday attacked by suspected hoodlums at the #EndSARS protest ground in Osogbo, the state capital.

Okay.ng understands that Oyetola was addressing the protesters at Olaiya junction when hoodlums, armed with guns and stones launched an attack on his convoy.

Some of the vehicles in the governor’s convoy was damaged as he was whisked away from the scene.

 

Tags
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter October 17, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button