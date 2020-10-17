Thugs attack Oyetola’s convoy at #EndSARS protest ground

The convoy of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, was on Saturday attacked by suspected hoodlums at the #EndSARS protest ground in Osogbo, the state capital.

Okay.ng understands that Oyetola was addressing the protesters at Olaiya junction when hoodlums, armed with guns and stones launched an attack on his convoy.

Some of the vehicles in the governor’s convoy was damaged as he was whisked away from the scene.