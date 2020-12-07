Three policemen arrested for allegedly killing a man in Owerri

The Nigerian police have arrested three of their officers for allegedly killing a man on his way to Owerri, Imo on Saturday.

Sources had it that the man identified as Juze Oguzie, who is on his way to a wedding reception was killed by the police officers on Stop and search on the Owerri-Orlu expressway.

The spokesman of the state police has confirmed the incident adding that the three suspects have been arrested.

He said,

“The Imo State Police Command has condemned the killing of one Jude Oguzie by operatives attached to the command on December 5, along the Njaba/Owerri Road.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Isaac Akinmoyede, wondered why the officers refused to adhere to the rules guiding the use of firearms.

“He, therefore, ordered an investigation into the matter, to unravel the cause of the incident. The officers involved have, however, been identified, arrested, and are presently in custody.

“The CP, while sympathizing with the family of the deceased, urged them to remain calm, as the command would do everything possible to ensure that justice is done.

“The command regrets the killing of the deceased under any guise, especially now that the force is doing everything within its powers to put an end to incidents of brutality and incivility to members of the public.”