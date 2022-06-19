Three confirmed killed as gunmen attack churches in Kaduna

Gunmen on Sunday attacked two churches in Southern Kaduna, killing no fewer than three worshippers and abducting many.

This was confirmed by the Kaduna State government who also noted that the assailants attacked other villages in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state in the raid.

The affected churches were Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church, both located in Rubu, according to Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan

“On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area,” Mr Aruwan said in a statement.

The commissioner explained the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed in the attacks, and two persons were left injured – one of them a man and a yet-to-be-identified woman.

“An unspecified number of other locals were also kidnapped, according to reports.

“The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages,” he said.

Mr Aruwan said the acting governor, Hadiza Balarabe, expressed deep sadness and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

“Security patrols are being conducted in the general area as investigations proceed,” Mr Aruwan said.

When contacted, the Kaduna police spokesperson, Mohammad Jalige, also confirmed the incident, saying the attack happened on Sunday while worshippers were in church.