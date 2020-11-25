The Weeknd calls out Grammys after receiving zero nominations

Canadian singer, The Weeknd, has reacted after receiving zero nominations in the year’s Grammys.

The 30-year-old singer via his social media handle said the Recording Academy remains “corrupt”, adding that the Grammys owe him, his fans and the industry “transparency”.

He wrote: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Okay.ng recalls that the nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

Beyoncé came out on top with nine nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa who got six apiece. Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes band picked up a surprising five nominations for her solo debut.

Among those who earned four nominations are Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, DaBaby and David Frost (classical composer).

The 2021 golden gramophones will be handed out to the eventual winners at a ceremony on January 31, 2021. According to the Recording Academy, it will be hosted by Trevor Noah and aired via CBS and CBS All Access.