TB Joshua reveals vision on coronavirus

Prophet T.B. Joshua of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has revealed that he had a vision on the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

TB Joshua in his message on Monday disclosed that the disease will be wiped out.

His message read: “Since yesterday, when the Lord brought the revelation about the rain and that this rain will wipe away the epidemic coronavirus, I asked the Lord to make this happen in the place where the coronavirus started which is Wuhan, China.

“Right now, it is raining in Wuhan, China. The purpose of this rain is to wipe out this epidemic called coronavirus and it will continue till the end of this week.

“Whether you come in contact with the rain or not, it does not matter. The Lord said to me that it will rain and it is raining. Glory be to God!”