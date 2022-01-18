Tambuwal calls on APC members to join PDP to rescue Nigeria together

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has called on patriotic members of the All Progressives Congress to work with the Peoples Democratic Party to produce the next Nigerian president come 2023.

“I appeal and beseech every Nigerian, even those in APC that are patriotic enough, to join hands with us as we continue to march towards rescuing Nigeria together,“ said the governor.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Mr Tambuwal, said the PDP governors and other party leaders were already working to rebuild the party.

The governor of Sokoto explained that the focus was to rescue Nigeria, which will also require all Nigerians of goodwill to join forces with the PDP to achieve that goal.

In addition, the national chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the party.

Mr Ayu gave the assurance on Sunday in Port Harcourt at the gala night hosted by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers for PDP governors.

In a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Mr Wike’s special assistant on media, Mr Ayu maintained that the current APC-led leadership had to change.

The PDP national chairman accused the APC leadership of being unable to harness Nigerians’ rich diversity into better fortunes that should strengthen the bond of brotherhood and promote peaceful coexistence.

“We must change this narrative, and the only way to change this narrative and harness not just the culture but the environment and the richness therein is to back the PDP which is determined to produce a new leadership for this country,” he said.

He stated that the PDP would offer leadership to unite the people at the national level.

“The PDP will definitely produce the next president and take the country back to the days when we were in power when we cleared all foreign debts when we were developing this country at a reasonable speed,” he added.

Mr Wike said the gala night event was an addition to the usual rotational meeting of PDP governors.

He said the meetings had always been used to discuss salient issues relating to the economy, politics and others that bordered on charting a virile Nigerian society.

Governors present at the gala night were Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Mohammed Bala (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also in attendance were the deputy governors of Rivers and Zamfara, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo and Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, and PDP’s national secretary Sam Anyanwu.