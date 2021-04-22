Suspected bandits abduct two nurses on night duty at hospital in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted two nurses on night duty at Idon General Hospital in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Okay.ng gathered the armed men stormed the hospital through the fence and attacked the staff in the early hours of Thursday.

The chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Cafra Caino, confirmed the incident saying the abducted nurses identified as Afiniky Bako and Grace Inkut were taken away by the bandits.

He added that efforts are currently been made to boost security in the hospital and environs to avoid a future occurrence of such an attack.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after several students were abducted and one person killed during an attack on Greenfield University along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Chikun Local Government Area.