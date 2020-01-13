Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Governorship appeals from Kano, Imo, four other states

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the appeals from the governorship elections in Imo, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau and Benue States to Tuesday.

The hearing of the appeals, brought by various aggrieved candidates in the March 9 polls in the affected states, was scheduled at the apex court in Abuja, the federal capital Territory.

The apex court was expected to give judgment on the six states on Monday but had a couple of setbacks including an over-crowded courtroom and a member of the panel falling sick.

Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, who made the announcement, said the sick member had been attended to, but the hearing will continue on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Earlier, the commencement of hearing was stalled due to the inability of the security men to control the crowd and noise level in the court.

Justice Mohammed ordered that counsels representing the parties should not to appear with more than five Lawyers, but parties in the case were however allowed to witness the proceedings.

Politicians who were not parties in any of the appeals were asked to also leave the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the governors returned elected by the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the six states are Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).