Super Eagles deserve commendation despite AFCON exit, Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to commend the Super Eagles of Nigeria despite their loss to Tunisia which led to their elimination from the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Okay.ng recalls that the Nigerian Football team were defeated 0-1 by Tunisia on Sunday in Garoua, Cameroon.

Reacting to the outcome of the match, President Buhari quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said although the team did not live up to our expectations in the tournament, both officials and players deserve commendation for the tough fight they put up.

“They gave everyone the confidence that they were up to it, and I am sure it was something they could have achieved. Nonetheless, we should not write them off,“ said the President.

According to the statement, President Buhari urged Nigerians to encourage the players to do better next time, especially in view of the World Cup qualification matches that have been lined up for them.

The President directed the football authorities in the country to undertake a critical assessment on the Eagles’ performance at the Cup of Nations tournament and encouraged the general public to send their suggestions to the Nigeria Football Federation so that it will reflect and plan well for a better outing in the forthcoming World Cup competition.