Sunday Igboho narrates how gunmen burnt his house in Ibadan

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has narrated how gunmen burnt his house in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday morning, Sunday Igboho said the arsonists fired gunshots before breaking in.

In his words: “Around 3.30am today, my younger ones residing at my old house rushed to my gate to wake me up, saying some bandits came to the house, fired gunshots, broke the gate, and set the house ablaze. The two people at the house managed to escape. By the time I got there, the bandits had escaped. So, we called firefighters to help us put out the fire.”

On why he’s against the criminal herdsmen, Igboho said their atrocities in Yorubaland are preventing peace from reigning.

“These Fulanis are killing our brothers in our fatherland. They’re killing, raping, and kidnapping. All the things they are doing to us are not good. That’s why I’m trying to unite our people so that we can chase them away for peace to reign in Yorubaland,” he said.

He expressed the belief that those who attacked his house must have had help from some Yoruba people.

“What I find surprising is that some Yorubas are in support of the herdsmen to set my house on fire. I’m saddened by it,” he said.

When asked whom he suspected to be behind the attack, he said, “For now, I do not suspect anyone.”

He continued, “When they knew they could fight, fire gunshots, and set a house ablaze, isn’t it where I stay that they are supposed to come? If they had come to the house where I stay, I would have had evidence for you people (journalists) because they won’t all escape. It’s either you meet their dead bodies or meet them with broken legs. I thank God that they applied wisdom by going to a house where they know that I don’t live and destroyed my properties and burnt it down.”

On the level of damage done to his house, he said, “The worth of what was destroyed at my house cannot be less than N50 million.”

When asked if he’s aware of the language spoken by the bandits, Igboho said, “Those who were at the house are the ones who can give an explanation to that, because I wasn’t there. What they said was that they came with about five cars. I can’t tell for sure because I wasn’t there.”

He said his younger brothers who were at the house during the incident escaped unhurt, noting that the incident has been reported to the police who also came to inspect the scene.