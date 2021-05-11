Sultan: Moon not sighted, Ramadan Fast continues Wednesday

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared that the new crescent of Shawwal which signifies the end of Ramadan was not sighted anywhere in the country on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday night by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Prof. Salisu Shehu.

According to the statement, Ramadan fast will continue on Wednesday and Eid-il-fitr will be on Thursday.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan.

“Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.

“Wassalamu alaikum wa-Rahmatullah.”