Strike: FG, labour fix meeting for 7pm today

The Federal Government will meet with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in a bid to reach an agreement to stop the strike scheduled to begin on Monday.

Okay.ng recalls that the NLC and TUC had ordered its members to commence an industrial action on Monday over the hike in electricity tariff and fuel prices.

However, in a statement made available to Okay.ng by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Head of Press/ Public Relations, in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, on Sunday afternoon, said the meeting will hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa by 7pm today.

According to the statement, the Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be meeting.