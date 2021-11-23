Step-by-Step Guide: How to check WAEC result 2021 [Online, Text Message]

Following the release of the 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) results on Monday by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), here is a step-by-step guide for candidates to check.

HOW TO CHECK WAEC RESULTS 2021 [Online]

Visit the WAEC portal here Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.

(This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789) Select your Examination Year eg. 2021 Select the Type of Examination Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN Click “Submit” and wait for the results window to pop up

HOW TO CHECK WAEC RESULTS 2021 [Text Message]

Candidates are to send an SMS in the format below:

WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

To short-code 32327 (MTN, Airtel & Glo subscribers)

For example: WAEC*4250101001*123456789012*2021

Note: Candidates are advised to follow the format listed above. This means there is no need for space in the message.

After sending the SMS, the result will be delivered via mobile phone at a cost of N30.