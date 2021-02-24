Spotify expands to Nigeria, other countries

Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, Spotify, has announced the expansion of its services to Nigeria, and over 80 other countries.

The platform made this announcement in a statement via its website on Tuesday.

Spotify said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem— connecting creators, listeners, and content—Spotify is embarking on a sweeping expansion that will introduce the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service available to more than a billion people in 80+ new markets around the world, and add 36 languages to our platform. These moves represent Spotify’s broadest market expansion to date.

“By reaching even more countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, we’re giving millions of new creators the opportunity to create, discover, and build a career in audio creation—and giving a billion new fans the opportunity to hear it.”

Nigerians can go ahead and subscribe to a premium plan on Spotify’s website for N900 after a 30 days free trial.