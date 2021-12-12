Soun Of Ogbomoso, Oba Ajagungbade, dies aged 95

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that the monarch died at the age of 95 on Sunday morning (today).

His death is yet to be announced officially, but several sources in the palace have confirmed the death of the monarch.

Oba Ajagungbade ascended the throne on October 24, 1973. He was born on May 27, 1926, in Ogbomoso to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade II and Ayaba Seliat Olatundun Oyewumi.