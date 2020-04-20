Sokoto confirms first case of coronavirus

The Sokoto State Government has announced the confirmation of the COVID-19 first index case.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal made this announcement in a statewide broadcast on Monday, April 20.

According to Tambuwal, the patient is receiving treatment at the Usmanu Danfodio teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

He announced, “My fellow citizens of Sokoto State, it is with a very heavy heart and sadness that I break this news to you today of a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) here in Sokoto.

“The index person was currently receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

“And now that the case has been confirmed, [the case] shall be transferred to the Sokoto state established isolation center at Amanawa.

“I appeal to our citizens to continue to obey and respect all the measures as laid out by all the health experts for us to continue to contain the spread of the scourge of this virus, which is a reality.

“We have heard about it before, but it is now here with us. We must, therefore, redouble our efforts as a government and as citizens to curtail the spread.

“I, therefore, appeal once again that all measures put in place should continue to be respected. And, if need be, for the safety of the generality of the people of Sokoto State, we may take further necessary measures.

“I, therefore, before hand, appeal for support and cooperation, in the best interest of all of us. We pray that God Almighty shall grant him speedy recovery and that God Almighty shall help us to curtail the spread of this pandemic.”