El-Rufai responds to reports of being in ICU

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reacted to reports online stating that “he is in an Intensive Care Unit”.

The governor, who announced on March 28 that he tested positive for coronavirus, said from the isolation he is not in ICU.

El-Rufai made this disclosure through his official Twitter handle on Monday.

“Earlier today, I took two hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19, chaired by Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe. Since there is fake news circulating that I am in ICU in Lagos, an ICU picture will help! NAE,” he tweeted.

Kaduna as of Sunday evening have a total of six cases of the coronavirus.