Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 38 new cases in FCT, seven states — total now 665

Nigeria has confirmed thirty-eight (38) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 20, 2020.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 28 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 in FCT, 1 in Sokoto and 1 in Ekiti State.
As of 11:10 pm on 20th April, there are 665 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
One hundred and eighty-eight (188) patients have been discharged with twenty-two (22) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 24 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos-376
- FCT-89
- Kano-59
- Osun-20
- Oyo-16
- Edo-15
- Ogun-12
- Kwara-9
- Katsina-12
- Bauchi-7
- Kaduna-9
- Akwa Ibom-9
- Delta-4
- Ekiti-4
- Ondo-3
- Enugu-2
- Rivers-2
- Niger-2
- Benue-1
- Anambra-1
- Borno-3
- Jigawa-2
- Abia-2
- Gombe-5
- Sokoto-1