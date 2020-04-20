Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 38 new cases in FCT, seven states — total now 665

Nigeria has confirmed thirty-eight (38) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 20, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 28 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 in FCT, 1 in Sokoto and 1 in Ekiti State.

As of 11:10 pm on 20th April, there are 665 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and eighty-eight (188) patients have been discharged with twenty-two (22) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 24 states plus the FCT: