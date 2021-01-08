EntertainmentGist

Shocking story of Nigerian twins fall in love and marry each other

It was said, Wonders shall never end. Indeed, the wonders of these era aren’t ending.

The internet has been set agog with the shocking story of twins ( a male and a female) who fall in love with each other and marry, and now have a child.

Sharing their story in a video, the wife said they were very close since their childhood.

And there bond turns out to be a romantic one. They decided to marry but there parents against it because it’s a taboo.

They didn’t give up and they continue their relationship, the parents later diswoned them and they are now married with a child.

 

