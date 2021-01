Seyi Tinubu, son to prominent politician, Bola Tinubu has deniee reports saying the old man has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment in Dubai.

Taking to his instastories, Seyi quoted the spokesman of the former governor saying the old man has underwent COVID-19 test 18 times and all the results returned negative.

He also revealed that Tinubu is currently in UK receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.