Seyi Makinde gives approval for new Olubadan to be installed on March 11

Governor Seyi Makinde has approved March 11 for the installation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

This was disclosed in a letter signed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bashir Olanrewaju addressed to Olubadan designate, Senator Lekan Balogun, titled: “Installation Ceremony: Olubadan of Ibadan’, affirmed the governor’s approval of the March 11 date.

The letter reads: “I wish to refer to a letter No.18SELG.243TI/17 of 16 February, 2022 on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State has approved Friday, 11 of March, 2022 as the date of the Installation of the New Olubadan of Ibadan. Once again, Congratulations, Kabiyesi.”

Okay.ng recalls that Makinde had approved Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on February 14, 2022.

Balogun will succeed Saliu Adetunji, who died on January 2, 2022, after spending six years on the throne.