Seyi Makinde Declares Public Holiday for Isese Day Celebration in Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially declared Monday as a public holiday to commemorate the 2023 Isese Day.

This significant declaration allows the citizens of Oyo State to celebrate their cultural and spiritual heritage with reverence and joy.

The announcement was made through a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

According to the statement, Governor Seyi Makinde has approved August 20 as Isese Day in Oyo State, marking a day to celebrate traditional religious practices and their importance within the cultural fabric of the state.

“To this end, the governor has declared Monday, August 21, 2023, as the maiden public holiday to commemorate the day,” the statement read.

The decision to designate Isese Day as a public holiday was further supported by a circular from the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo.

The circular urged traditional worshippers in the state to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace, unity, and stability, not only within Oyo State but also across the entire country.

The statement emphasized that Governor Makinde’s approval of Isese Day as a public holiday reflects his unwavering dedication to inclusivity and respect for the diverse religious practices within the state.

This gesture underscores the importance of honoring and preserving cultural traditions while fostering unity among the citizens.

This proclamation follows a similar move by the Lagos State Government, which also declared Monday as a public holiday in observance of Isese Day.