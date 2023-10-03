SEOGidi is helping Digital Marketers, Content Writers and others transition to Tech roles

SEOGidi, a leading search engine marketing firm based in Nigeria, has announced the introduction of a specialized SEO and Growth Management course.

The program is meticulously designed to aid professionals in the digital marketing domain make a seamless transition to significant tech roles.

Wole Oduwole, the principal facilitator of the program, identified an evident knowledge gap during recruitment processes. “We’ve consistently observed candidates for digital product marketing roles who are inadequately prepared to interpret tech products. This course is our solution, geared towards equipping these professionals with the requisite skills to market and foster growth of tech products efficiently.”

He further elaborated on the ideal candidates for this course, emphasizing, “Digital Marketing specialists, Content Writers, Content Marketers, Web Managers, Product Marketing Managers and others keen on comprehending digital growth in the tech context should strongly consider this opportunity. The insights gained would unquestionably catalyze their career progression.”

Key details of the course:

– Duration: 8 weeks

– Schedule: Weekends only, ensuring no disruption to weekday commitments

– Mode: Both physical and virtual options available

– Venue: Ikeja, the bustling capital city of Lagos

– Is it certified? Yes, you will get a globally verifiable certificate upon completion

Among the benefits of enrolling, participants can anticipate:

– Assistance with CV and Resume construction

– Valid professional references

– Opportunities for paid internship placements

– Inclusive membership in a vibrant tech community

The course is slated to run from October 14 through December 2, 2023, with a tuition fee of N150,000.

Interested parties can glean further details and register by visiting the SEOGidi website at: https://seogidi.com/seo-growth-course-2023