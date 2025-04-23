News

Senate Rebukes Bakare Over ‘Rubber-Stamp’ Accusation

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Tunde Bakare
Tunde Bakare

The Senate has sharply criticised Pastor Tunde Bakare, Senior Pastor of the Global Community Citadel Church, for his recent remarks labelling the 10th National Assembly as a “rubber-stamp” institution, okay.ng reports.

The Senate, in a statement by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chair of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, described Bakare’s comments as “sweeping generalisations and disparaging commentary” that could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

Bakare, a former APC presidential aspirant, had accused President Bola Tinubu of turning the legislature into “a haven for legislative rascality” and likened it to the 48th member of the cabinet during his Easter broadcast. He also condemned the emergency rule in Rivers State and criticised the Assembly’s support for it.

Senator Adaramodu argued that Bakare’s criticisms were politically motivated and unfair, stating, “We view his corrosive criticisms of the National Assembly as a biased and political ecumenical homily.” He emphasised that the Senate would not respond to matters before the courts, respecting the rule of law.

The Senate also pointed out that Bakare’s political background should be considered when assessing his comments, and called for national dialogue rooted in truth and mutual respect.

