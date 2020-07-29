Sanwo-Olu wants to meet boy in viral video who told mother to ‘calm down’

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he wants to meet the little boy seen in a viral video telling his mother to “calm” while being scolded.

Reacting to this, Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday asked to meet the boy, stating that he would be acquiring exclusive rights the phrasal verb “calm down”.

The statement reads as follows: “I saw a video of one charming young boy online asking his mom to ‘calm down’ as she was set to punish him for his misdemeanour.

“I was moved by his sobriety, which reflected in his promise of “last chance”, when confronted with the fact that he is a regular offender.

“The exchange was indeed funny, but it depicts the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults. I want to assume that his mom indeed calmed down because the appeal was moving enough to make anyone change their mind.

“Interestingly, the video inspired this special message to the good people of Lagos State because of the deeper meaning it conveys.

“Fellow Lagosians, we need to ‘calm down’ as we enjoy the coming holiday and festivity.

“It is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s heart of sacrifice and faith in Allah.

“We need to emulate and demonstrate his sense of self-restraint at this time the world is combating the scourge of COVID-19.

“We need to be moderate in our celebration and also observe prescribed protocols towards defeating the deadly coronavirus, which are, maintaining social distancing, washing and sanitizing our hands, and using our face masks.

“The world needs responsibility and commitment of its people to oust coronavirus.

“I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away by the ‘excitement of the moment’. Like the rest of the world, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months.

“Let’s calm down!

“Meanwhile, I would like to meet the young boy since we both have exclusive right to the phrasal verb ‘calm down’.”