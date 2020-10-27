Sanwo-Olu okays full reopening of Lagos markets

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has given approval for full reopening of markets in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Lagos Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Wale Ahmed, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, both food markets and non-food markets can reopen every day of the week.

Okay.ng recalls that before this announcement markets in the state food and non-food markets were allowed to operate three days in a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This move was to regulate to spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non-food markets.

“They are now to open daily.

“Mr Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.

“Mr Governor also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols.

“Traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the covid 19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.”