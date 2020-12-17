Russian Lady Weds Her Briefcase

A 24-year-old Russian woman, Rain Gordon, has married her briefcase.

The lady who said she has always felt mesmerized by objects has tied the knot with her briefcase, who she named Gideon.

Mrs Gideon tied the knot with her briefcase earlier this year.

This isn’t the first time humans marry weird things, in October 2020, a Kazakhstan bodybuilder tied the knot with his s*x doll after a long time relationship.

The Kazakhstani man wed the doll in a grand style and it was the talk of the media for days.