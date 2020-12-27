Sports

Ronaldo crowned Player of the Century at 2020 Globe Soccer Awards

Promise Amadi December 27, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday beat rival Lionel Messi and Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah to win the Globe Soccer Player of the Century.

Tweeting after receiving the prize in the ceremony held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Ronaldo said: “Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride!”

