Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has debunked reports that she and her husband, Fidelis Anosike welcomed a set of twins.

Okay.ng understands that reports had emerged on Wednesday that the couple welcomed the twins in the United Kingdom.

However, Rita Dominic while replying to congratulations from some Nigerian described the reports as ‘fake news’.

This is coming months after the actress tied the knot traditionally with her husband in April 2022.